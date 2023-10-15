NAF: Airstrikes Kill Terrorists, Destroy Gun Trucks In Borno, Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said the air elements of operations, Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji destroyed the large number of terrorists in the theatres in a continuous stream of air strikes.

Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, a freshly discovered terrorist hideout at Bukar Meram, close to the Lake Chad region in Borno State, was the target of air interdiction raids early on Saturday, according to Gabkwet.

He added that the strikes were essential because it had been determined that the recent movement of terrorists from Suwa to the general vicinity of Bukar Meram was in preparation for a potential resurgence of assaults on ground forces and innocent civilians.

According to him, air strikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists.

“Feedback received after the strikes revealed the expected outcome was achieved as several terrorists were neutralised while over 40 motorcycles and six gun trucks were destroyed,” he said.

The NAF spokesman said that similar air strikes were carried out on terrorists on October 11 by the air component of Operation Haradin Daji around the Sangeko axis of Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

He said the terrorists, who were in a convoy of about 70 motorcycles on the road track from Kabaro towards Sangeko, were subsequently engaged with several terrorists and neutralised, adding that their motorcycles were destroyed and others injured.

Gabkwet said the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has commended the professionalism and dedication of the air components.

He quoted Abubakar as saying, “Your efforts and support to the ground troops is commendable. Stay focused and do not be complacent as we must continue to give our citizens the confidence they deserve to thrive.”