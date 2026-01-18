NAF: Airstrikes Kill 40 Terrorists In Borno, Foil Planned Attacks On Baga, Fish Dam

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced that it killed 40 terrorists in airstrikes on Thursday, 15 January, successfully thwarting planned attacks on Baga and Fish Dam axis in Borno State.

The statement, signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, noted that the terrorists were operating in approximately 10 canoes when engaged by NAF aircraft in three successive passes, causing disarray among the militants. Some fleeing elements were tracked to nearby tree cover and neutralised, while others who regrouped at an assembly area were also engaged and destroyed using available mission resources.

“Feedback from ground forces and local communities later confirmed that the operation effectively dismantled the terrorist concentration and disrupted their planned attacks,” Ejodame said.

Reacting to the operation, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to providing prompt and effective air support to ground forces.

“These operations highlight the Nigerian Air Force’s readiness to respond decisively whenever our troops are in contact,” he said. “Through effective intelligence utilisation and close coordination with ground forces, we will continue to deny terrorists the ability to regroup, manoeuvre, or carry out attacks. Nigerians can be assured that we will maintain relentless pressure on all terrorist elements until lasting peace and security are achieved.”

In related operations, NAF provided decisive Close Air Support (CAS) and conducted precision air interdiction in the Azir and Musarram areas, neutralising several terrorists and disrupting planned attacks. Acting on real-time intelligence, NAF aircraft engaged hostile elements attempting to regroup under tree cover, confirming the elimination of threats and the restoration of relative calm.

The NAF said the operations demonstrate the effectiveness of integrated air–ground collaboration, reinforcing the Armed Forces’ ongoing efforts to degrade terrorist capabilities and stabilise affected areas across the country.