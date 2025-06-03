NAF Airstrikes Kill 20 Terrorists In Zamfara

Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has eliminated no fewer than 20 armed terrorists and destroyed over 21 motorcycles during an air interdiction operation on May 31 in Zamfara.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement yesterday, said the operation was carried out in the general area south of MiGalma in Maru Local Government Area, Ejodame said the operation was aimed at halting a planned large-scale attack on vulnerable communities by armed bandits.

He said that intelligence received indicated that a significant number of terrorists were massing and preparing to strike unsuspecting settlements.

According to him, further intelligence confirmed that the bandits had killed some farmers and abducted a number of civilians, including women and children.

“Consequently, NAF aircraft under Operation FANSAN YAMMA was immediately dispatched on armed reconnaissance and possible rescue mission.

“On arrival at the area, over 30 motorcycles carrying armed terrorists heading into the nearby forest were positively identified.

“On sighting the aircraft, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a precision engagement that led to the destruction of several motorcycles and the neutralisation of dozens of terrorists.

“Ground forces were immediately mobilised to exploit the situation. “They confirmed the destruction of enemy assets and the neutralisation of over 20 terrorists,” he said.

Ejodame said that two local vigilantes lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in the course of the operation.

He said the NAF deeply regrets the loss of those brave vigilantes, adding that it remains committed to working with local communities to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to track and rescue the kidnapped villagers who were taken into the adjoining forest.

Share