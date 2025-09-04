NAF Airstrikes Kill 15 Terrorists In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force on Thursday announced that it killed more than 15 terrorists in an airstrike on a hideout in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

According to a statement issued by its spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the force said the operation was carried out on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

Ejodame added that the strike targeted an enclave west of Zuwa, identified through intelligence and surveillance as a hideout for fighters and commanders linked to recent attacks around Bitta, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Ejodame said the airstrike destroyed structures used by the insurgents and degraded their operational capacity.

“The Nigerian Air Force, through the Air Component under the Joint Task Force North-East of Operation Hadin Kai, has once again demonstrated its precision, reach, and resolve in the fight against terrorism.

“On 3 September 2025, a carefully planned and executed air interdiction mission struck a newly identified terrorist enclave west of Zuwa in the Sambisa general area.

“Acting on credible intelligence and confirmatory surveillance, the mission targeted hideouts harbouring fighters and commanders responsible for recent hostilities around Bitta. The strikes proved devastating, neutralising over 15 terrorists and demolishing key structures critical to their operations.

“The Nigerian Air Force continues to stand as a symbol of vigilance, professionalism, and decisive airpower in defence of national security. Every successful strike brings Nigeria one step closer to lasting peace”, the statement read.

The Sambisa Forest, a vast area in the North-East, has served as a stronghold for Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters since the insurgency began in 2009.

The Nigerian military has launched repeated operations in the area over the years as part of efforts to weaken the groups’ presence.

The latest operation comes as the military continues counterterrorism campaigns in the North-East, where insurgency and banditry have displaced millions and disrupted livelihoods.