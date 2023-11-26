NAF Airstrikes Destroy Troop-Carriers With 100 Terrorists

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the destruction of four “troop carriers”, as well as structures in air strikes that targeted a gathering of 100 terrorists within the Mandara mountains general area. The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, described the air interdiction mission as successful.

The statement read: “In what could be described as arguably one of the most successful strikes undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, on 24 November 2023, carried out air strikes on a massing of terrorists in an isolated location consisting of three zinced structures amid several trees.

“From the footage, it was evident that the terrorists were massing up at the location for either a wellplanned meeting or preparing for a major attack on own troops. “Over 100 heavily armed terrorists were observed throwing banters and moving randomly around the structures, which also had 4 troop carriers.

“The aftermath of the air strike revealed that two out of the three structures, as well as the entire troop carriers were destroyed. There are also indications that Abu Asad, a key figure in the Ali Ngulde group under Boko Haram, as well as other terrorists like Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu, Mustafa Munzir and several fighters were among the several terrorists eliminated in the air strike.”

While commending the air component, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, charged them to sustain synergy with surface troops, with a view to “keeping the terrorists on their toes.” He added: “We must continue to justify the trust and confidence the Federal Government and our people have bestowed on us by ensuring that we go all out in making life unbearable for these terrorists and criminals until they surrender or are completely eliminated”.