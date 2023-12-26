NAF Airstrike Destroys Six Illegal Oil Refineries In Rivers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the destruction of six illegal oil refining sites in Opu Arugbana in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to NAF in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe destroyed the illegal refineries in airstrikes on 23rd December 2023.

He, however, noted that the bombing was carried out to stop criminals operating the sites from carrying out further illegal activities.

Gabkwet also conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, to the troops for their commitment to ridding the country of all forms of criminal activities.

“The illegal sites were sighted clustered within a radius of about 80 metres at a location about 6 nautical miles south of Opu Arugbana.”

“Having been confirmed to be active, authorization was obtained to destroy the 6 sites, thus discouraging the criminals from continuing with their acts of illegality,” the NAF spokesperson said.

“Despite the festive season, air operations against criminals in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country continue unabated”.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, who spent Christmas day with troops in the Northeast and is currently in Katsina to fete troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, has commended the efforts of the Air Component Commanders in all the theatres of operation while calling on them not to rest until criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum,” he added.