NAF Airstrike Destroys Bandits’ Convoy On Zamfara, Neutralises Scores

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation Fansan Yamma, has successfully neutralised scores of armed bandits in a series of precision airstrikes conducted on 9 July 2025.

The strikes targeted a migrating convoy of terrorists along the Kebbi–Zamfara axis, significantly degrading criminal elements operating in the region.

According to a statement released by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Ehimen Ejodame, the airstrikes were launched following credible, real-time intelligence. Surveillance revealed the movement of approximately 150 motorcycles, each reportedly transporting two armed terrorists, near Yarbuga in Maru Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

“Upon positive identification of the hostile elements, NAF aircraft engaged the convoy with devastating accuracy,” the statement noted. “Survivors were observed fleeing on foot and motorcycles, as NAF platforms maintained persistent overwatch and executed follow-up strikes, effectively disrupting their withdrawal routes.”

The statement further disclosed that ground troops conducted a follow-up exploitation mission to Yarbuga village on the morning of 10 July 2025. At the location, troops discovered the remains of numerous terrorists, along with a cache of weapons and several destroyed motorcycles.

Describing the operation as a major success, the Air Force said the coordinated air–ground offensive dealt a significant blow to bandit networks in the region. “It underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to protecting civilian lives, denying terrorists freedom of action, and supporting ground forces in the collective effort to restore peace and stability across the country,” Air Commodore Ejodame added.

The Nigerian military continues to intensify its counterterrorism and counter-banditry operations in the North-West and other parts of the country as part of a broader strategy to secure lives and property.