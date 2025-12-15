According to the source, the flight was covered by all necessary documentation, including provisions for diversion in line with international aviation procedures.

The source added that the precautionary landing at Bobo-Dioulasso was initiated strictly on safety grounds and in full compliance with standard aviation protocols.

“At no time was the aircraft intercepted, forced to land, or found operating without authorisation, and claims of airspace violation or hostile intent are fabrications intended to misinform and inflame public sentiment,” the source said.

The credible source further described the allegations of espionage, SIGINT operations, foreign sponsorship, or the involvement of other external networks as “baseless”, insisting that the personnel on board were standard aircrew and mission-support officers conducting a legitimate military air movement, not intelligence operatives, and the aircraft was not equipped with surveillance or data-collection systems of any kind.”

The source said that the professional interactions between the Burkinabe authorities and the NAF crew since the aircraft’s emergency landing, as well as the fact that the crew had been in contact with their families, indicated that there was nothing ulterior about the aircraft or the crew’s mission.

The source said, “Contrary to online speculation, there was no official statement from the NAF claiming that the crew had been released.

“Matters relating to the aircraft and its personnel are being responsibly managed by the relevant Nigerian government ministries and agencies through established diplomatic channels, in line with international norms and bilateral relations.”

The source cautioned that the continued circulation allegation reflects a deliberate disinformation effort aimed at discrediting Nigeria, undermining trust, and straining regional relations.

“The public is therefore urged to rely on verified information and to disregard sensational claims designed to distort facts and threaten regional stability,” the source warned.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on December 9, clarified why the NAF C-130 aircraft made a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso.

According to the NAF spokesperson, the aircraft, en route to Portugal for maintenance, diverted to Bobo-Dioulasso Airfield in Burkina Faso after the crew observed a technical issue a few hours after taking off from Lagos on December 8.

Ejodame said the Bobo-Dioulasso Airfield was the nearest airfield to the aircraft at that time, noting that the move was in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

“Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” he said.