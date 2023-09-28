NAF Air Strikes: Villagers, Gunmen Flee Anambra Communities

…As 35 Gunmen Allegedly Neutralized Scores Injured.

Less than twenty-four hours after the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) launched air strikes at the Osumoghu Community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and that of Aku Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state, villagers and the terror gang known as unknown gunmen have fled the town.

Similarly, neighbouring communities such as Lilu, Osu- Ihiteukwa and parts of Nnempi in Anambra State are said to be on the run for fear of fresh air strikes in their towns.

It was gathered that the number of gunmen neutralized by the last Wednesday air strikes staggers between thirty and thirty-five while a cache of arms dumped in five camps by the gunmen was destroyed during the operation.

When contacted the President General of Osumoghu Community Hon Uzochukwu Okeke said that he cannot talk at the moment as according to him he is in his workplace but he actually confirmed this development.

But a native of Osumoghu Community who would not want her name on print said that the gunmen never saw it coming adding that the community is now like a ghost town.

“Please don’t put my name because I don’t know who would read this and come after me or my family members but what happened yesterday was like a film ”

“We heard the loud noise of an aircraft and we thought that it was a plane that wanted to crash land and it passed over us and headed towards the forest and suddenly we started hearing loud sound of bombing like in a warfare ”

“They didn’t go to where our people stay like the market square or resident area and those we thought that could not die were running for safety many of them cannot be found now and we cannot enter the bush because there was fire everywhere”

“Since then people are packing their things that is the much that they can lay their hands on because we heard that they are going to come again”

She further said that even neighbouring towns like Osu-Ihiteukwa and Lilu and parts of Nnempi are running away because of the rumours that there is going to be another strike by the Army.

Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikodi Anarah said that he has not much to say but that it is a product of the gunmen not heeding the plea by Gov Charles Soludo that they should come out and lay down their arms.

Anarah noted that the security of lives and property is the first point of departure of any government and that the government owes it as its responsibility to protect the people who surrendered their freedom.