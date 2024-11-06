NAF Air Strikes Neutralize Dozens Of Terrorists In Marte, Decimate Key Supply Depots

Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has executed a series of successful air interdictions targeting three significant enclaves of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), headquarters NAF, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa said in a release that, “The precision strikes focused on known ISWAP strongholds in the villages of Tumbun Daribiyar, Jubularam, Buluwa, and Tumbu Karfe, marking a major effort in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Nigeria’s Northeast.

“An on-ground assessment confirmed that approximately 50 terrorists, including a high ranking ISWAP commander known as Bashir Dauda, were neutralised in the operation.

“Additionally, an ISWAP supply depot in the Jubularam enclave, filled with a substantial cache of food and essential items like beans, millet, and rice, was destroyed, effectively severing a critical resource line for the terrorists.

“These successful air strikes, targeting personnel and logistics, underscore NAF’s ongoing commitment to supporting ground forces and enhancing joint efforts to decimate terrorist strongholds in the region.”

