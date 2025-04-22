NAF Absorbs First Set Of Ex-Jaws As Airwomen

Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has absorbed its first set of Ex-Junior Air Women (Ex-JAWs) into its ranks as Airwomen.

The Spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehinem Ejodame said in the release that,”This historic development comes as the NAF extends its Absorption Policy, initially designed exclusively for graduates of the Air Force Military School (AFMS), known as Ex-Junior Air Men (Ex-JAMs), to include their female counterparts from Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS).

“The policy review now opens up exciting career opportunities for young women interested in serving in the NAF as Non-Commissioned Officers.”

According to him,The first beneficiaries of this transformative policy are the members of the AFGMS Class of 2017, who graduated in August 2023.

After a rigorous selection process, these young women entered the 2024 NAF recruitment training at NAF Base, Kaduna, where they successfully completed their military training.

“They have now proudly joined the NAF ranks, marking a new chapter in the history of gender equality within the service.

“The policy revision not only provides Ex-JAWs with a direct pathway to military service but also opens doors to educational and professional growth through the NAF’s training programmes.

For many of these women, this opportunity represents more than a career, it offers a future built on pride, purpose, and empowerment.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, expressed his vision stating, “This is a moment of triumph for every girl who has ever dreamed of wearing the uniform.

Share