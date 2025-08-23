NAF: 35 Terrorists Killed In NE Precision Airstrike

Thirty-five terrorist elements have been killed in precision airstrikes on four identified locations within the Nigeria-Cameroon border in the North East general area.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), which made this disclosure on Saturday in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, undertook the combat mission following actionable intelligence from sources.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Air Force, under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has intensified efforts to dominate the battlespace and deny terrorists freedom of action in the North East.

“In a precision air interdiction carried out in the early hours of 23 August 2025, the NAF neutralised more than 35 terrorists who had converged near the Nigeria–Cameroon border following an attempted attack on ground troops at Kumshe.

“Acting on multiple intelligence from several sources, the Air Component executed precision strikes in successive passes, engaging the terrorists and neutralising more than 35 fighters at four identified assembly areas.

“Following the operation, communication was re-established with ground troops, who confirmed that the situation around their location had been stabilised.

“The latest operation demonstrates the NAF’s unwavering commitment to providing close air support to ground forces, while also disrupting terrorist logistics and movement corridors along the North East border regions.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has commended the professionalism of the aircrew, reaffirming that the NAF will sustain aggressive and intelligence-driven air operations to ensure the complete degradation of terrorist elements threatening Nigeria’s sovereignty.