NAF: 15 Terrorists Killed In Devastating Sambisa Airstrikes

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday confirmed that over 15 terrorists were killed in precision strikes carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the Sambisa general area.

Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement, said the devastating air raids also destroyed critical structures used by the insurgents.

“On 3 September 2025, a carefully planned and executed air interdiction mission struck a newly identified terrorist enclave west of Zuwa in the Sambisa general area,” Ejodame stated.

According to him, the mission, based on credible intelligence and confirmatory surveillance, specifically targeted hideouts harbouring fighters and commanders responsible for recent hostilities around Bitta.

“The strikes proved devastating, neutralising over 15 terrorists and demolishing key structures critical to their operations,” he added.

Ejodame noted that the success underscores NAF’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property while supporting ground troops in joint operations to dismantle terrorist networks.

He assured Nigerians that every successful strike brings the nation closer to lasting peace.