Naeto C: Nigeria’s Style Savvy Rapper

Naetochukwu Chikwe popularly known on the microphone as Naeto C, is a well respected Nigerian rapper, Afrobeat artist and record producer.

He is rated among the African rap kings in the music industry, who rose to prominence with the track ‘Kini Big Deal’ which is credited for changing the Nigerian hip hop sound.

Music superstar, Davido recently pointed out Naeto C as the first artiste that gave him a hand in the industry and this made Naeto C fans recall his musical abilities once more.

Others in the comment section remembered Naeto C as a fashionable rapper, who never fell short in his looks in the music scene. Naeto C made his music with class.

He may not be the first to wear a three piece suit while rapping but he made boardroom fashion his personal style for his music videos.

His respect in the industry went a step higher when he got his Master’s Degree in Energy Economics from the University Of Dundee, Scotland.

His fans nicknamed him “The only rapper with a Masters Degree’ at the time. He had to step up intellectually. He is the son of Kema Chikwe after all, a brilliant scholar and Nigeria”s former Ambassador to Ireland.