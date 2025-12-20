Veteran Nigerian rapper Naeto Chukwu, popularly known as Naeto C, has opened up about why he stepped away from active music for several years.

This is as he revealed that the choice was rooted in a shift in personal priorities and lifestyle goals.

In a recent interview, the hip-hop star explained that as he grew older, his outlook on life began to change, particularly after starting a family.

According to him, marriage and fatherhood made him reassess the demanding nature of the music industry and the kind of future he envisioned for himself.

Reflecting on that period, Naeto C said he realised that remaining fully immersed in music might not align with the stable family life he desired.

He noted that after getting married in 2012 and welcoming his first child a year later, his focus gradually moved away from the spotlight.

The rapper also clarified that his entry into music was never driven by a hunger for fame.

Instead, it stemmed from a deep passion for music, which eventually resonated with fans. He described his rise as something that happened organically, rather than a carefully planned path to stardom.

Despite his long absence from the scene, Naeto C made it clear that music still holds an important place in his life.

He disclosed that he has been making efforts to return to the studio, although personal circumstances have repeatedly delayed those plans.

While he had hoped to release new material this year, the rapper said unforeseen events kept getting in the way.

Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about making a comeback, hinting that fans may hear new music from him in the near future.