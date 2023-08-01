NAEE: Nigeria can’t develop without functional, affordable electricity

The Nigerian Association for Energy Economics (NAEE) has acknowledged and emphasised the need for a functional electricity sector with a sustainable, available, and affordable power supply. It stated that the development and true industrialisation of Nigeria without regular electricity was a mirage. These were contained in its communique after its 16th Annual International Conference theme: “Energy Evolution, Transition and Reform: Prospects for African Economies.” The communique, which was made available to journalists, also stated that the current huge burden of subsidy removal on Nigerians could be alleviated by the rapid expansion of measures to speed up the utilisation of natural gas as a substitute for premium motor spirits (PMS).

NAEE said that these included promoting the activities of the Natural Gas Expansion Programme, the conversion of engines to run on compressed natural gas (CNG), and the speedy deployment of CNG stations all around the country. According to it, the present crushing effects of the removal of PMS subsidy need to be alleviated through measures such as mass transportation programmes and others that are directly targeted at most of the affected Nigerians. It said that the long-overdue rehabilitation of existing refineries remained a necessity to promote diversification and guard against monopoly power.

It also stated that continuous investments in all energy infrastructures was imperative for the emergence of a strong energy sector. It said: “The participants agreed that there is an urgent need to implement Nigeria’s chosen path for energy transition, particularly as domestic natural gas consumption expands and becomes an integral part of the energy mix in the transitioning path to Nigeria’s carbonneutral future. Delays could negatively impact Nigeria’s economic development. “Participants recognised that the Nigerian oil and gas sector had a pivotal role to play in achieving Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, and that partnership with the renewable energy sector to jointly drive implementation will help ensure its success. “Political stability is essential, as are the continuity of government reform and development programmes, which prioritise economic prosperity and the need for meaningful sustainable economic and national development.