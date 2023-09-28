NAEC Conference: Kyari, Komolafe, Others To Proffer Solutions To Nigeria’s Energy Sector Challenges

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, are among prominent stakeholders in the energy sector that analyze and proffers solutions for the challenges in the industry at the upcoming 2023 conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents in Nigeria.

Other dignitaries include Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC) Engr. Gbanga Komolafe, and the Group Chief Executive Officer, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) Mele Kyari,

They will lead other Industry leaders and expert speakers to also discuss opportunities in the energy sector at a conference billed in Lagos.

The speakers and participants will share insights, and learnings, as well as provide the very best peer-reviewed analysis on opportunities to the already dwindling investments in Nigeria’s energy sector, according to a statement by NAEC.

The conference is themed; ‘Nigeria’s Energy Transition: Enhancing Investment Opportunities & Addressing Challenges in Oil the and Gas Sector’.

According to a statement by the Public Relations officer of the association, OpeOluwani Akintayo on Thursday, the international Strategic annual conference, would provide a platform for captains of industry, regulators, lawmakers, and other stakeholders to meet and deliberate on issues affecting the smooth operations of the energy industry, growth, prospects, and opportunities.

The Chairman of the association, Olu Phillips, according to the statement, explained that this year’s conference promises a unique touch of expertise contributions on how Nigeria can bring to bear its energy transition plan set for 2060.

He said: “Nigeria has pledged to reach net zero by 2060, ten years behind that of the United Nations. However, as the clock keeps ticking, not much is being done towards achieving this transition in terms of investments. This is the time stakeholders should begin to talk seriously, make plans, policies and execute them.”

According to the statement, billed to deliver the keynote address is the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, while the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Falcon Corporation, Audrey Ezeigbo will be the conference chairman for the second time.

Other stakeholders expected at the conference include the Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Power, NNPCL, Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission(NUPRC), Nigeria Midstream And Downstream Regulatory Authority( NMDPRA), Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board(NCDMB), Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Nigerian LPG Association (NLPGA) and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

Also expected are: Chief Executive Officers of Chevron, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Shell, Seplat Energy, Axxela, Oando, Ikeja Electric, EKO Electric, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Green Energy, Emadeb Oil and Gas, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the Nigerian Electric Regulatory Commission, the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distribution, AA Holdings, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Association of Liquified and Petroleum Gas Marketers, the Nigerian Labour Congress, Rural Electricity Association, Dangote Refinery, Asiko Energy, Rainoil Ltd, HE Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General African Petroleum Producers’ Organization ZIGMA Ltd, BUA Group, and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company.