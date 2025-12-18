NADF Supports 2,000 Vulnerable Onion Farmers In Four Northern States

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), in collaboration with the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), has distributed essential agricultural inputs to 2,000 onion farmers in Borno, Yobe, Sokoto, and Kebbi States.

The distribution took place simultaneously on Wednesday and aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aimed at cushioning the impact of recent floods on vulnerable farmers.

Each beneficiary received four 50kg bags of 15-15 NPK fertilizer, three packs of red and white onion seeds, and a package of insecticides and herbicides.

The Governors of the benefiting states commended NADF and pledged continued collaboration with the Federal Government and other agricultural stakeholders to promote value chains, stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty.

At the flag-off of the exercise at the Borno Fertilizer Company Ltd/Farm Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State, the Executive Secretary/CEO of NADF, Muhammad Abu Ibrahim, said the intervention is a decisive move to reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen Nigeria’s food ecosystem. Represented by the Lead of Public Partnerships, Shettima Gambo Lawan, Ibrahim highlighted that post-harvest losses are a critical challenge undermining agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes nationwide, emphasizing the need for timely interventions.

He stated that this distribution represents the first phase of the program and reflects NADF’s commitment to supporting vulnerable farming communities, particularly those affected by recent flooding and other climate-related shocks.

Ibrahim noted, “This intervention directly benefits over 2,000 onion farmers and is a significant step toward recovery. The onion value chain remains a strategic agricultural sub-sector contributing to livelihoods, nutrition, and rural economic development. Many farmers in Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, and Borno suffered devastating losses due to unprecedented flooding, threatening household incomes, disrupting local markets, and impacting national food supply.”

He added that NADF, in collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders, designed this targeted emergency intervention to restore production capacity, strengthen resilience, and ensure farmers can return to their fields without delay.

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Bawu Musami Alhaji, described the intervention as a lifeline for smallholder farmers, noting that 450 Borno farmers would benefit directly, while the remaining 1,550 beneficiaries come from the other affected states.

Governor Zulum commended NADF for its political will and financial commitment, describing the program as responsive governance that listens to farmers and safeguards Nigeria’s food system. He advised beneficiaries to use the items judiciously on their farms to enhance their livelihoods rather than sell them.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Borno State Chairman of the Onion Farmers, Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), Alhaji Dunoma Goni Adam, said the intervention was timely and would greatly benefit committed members.