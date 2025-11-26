NADF Rallies Investors, Fund Managers To Unlock Agrifood Transformation

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has taken a major step towards reshaping agricultural financing in Nigeria by successfully convening its inaugural NADF Networking Session with Fund Managers, a forum designed to strengthen partnerships, deepen investment participation and unlock long-term capital for the country’s agrifood sector.

Held under the theme: “Unlocking Agribusiness Financing in Nigeria: NADF as a Catalytic Partner”, the session, which was held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, on Wednesday, brought together leading fund managers, capital market operators, investment institutions, and development finance experts, marking a significant move by NADF to position agriculture within mainstream investment conversations.

The initiative, according to NADF, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the drive for food security and food sovereignty as central pillars of national economic stability.

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary of NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, stressed that transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector requires structure, collaboration and a financing model capable of turning the sector’s vast potential into investable and sustainable value chains.

“We share a common goal-unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s agriculture sector. The National Agricultural Development Fund was established to address financing constraints and enhance food security by providing structured support to farmers and agribusinesses.

“Our mission aligns profit with purpose, and partnerships with institutions such as yours are vital,” he told investors and fund managers.

The Guest Speaker, Aakif Merchant, who is the Director of Engagement & Capacity-Building at Convergence Blended Finance, delivered a presentation on Blended Finance in Emerging Markets, highlighting global models Nigeria can leverage.

He emphasised what he called catalytic instruments such as guarantees, concessional tranches and technical assistance to de-risk early-stage or underserved agricultural segments, commending NADF for its proactive steps to engage the investment community towards Nigeria’s finance landscape to achieve food security.

Mr Bolaji Balogun, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chapel Hill Denham, praised NADF’s initiatives and made a strong call for urgent, long-term investment in agriculture. He underscored agriculture’s centrality to Nigeria’s economic future, noting that the sector holds immense potential to catalyse national development, revitalise rural economies, create millions of jobs, and generate significant export revenues.

Balogun stated that the country continues to fall short of this potential because investments have not matched the scale of infrastructural needs, such as processing equipment, storage facilities, logistics networks, and essential inputs.

“The fundamental issue is how we begin to deploy much more long-term, patient financing into the sector. Agriculture requires capital that understands scale, gestation, and risk. We must embrace blended finance and longer-tenor investments if we are serious about unlocking the future of this economy”, he said.