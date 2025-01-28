NADF, Niger To Improve Food Production With N5bn

Share

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) and the Niger State Government have initiated steps to improve food production and other agricultural activities by injecting about N5 billion naira into the sector.

The finances were said to have been earmarked for improved mixed cropping and production of rice and maize across 4,000 hectares of land, targeting 4000 smallholder farmers across three local government areas of Niger State.

The Executive Secretary of NADF, Muhammed Ibrahim, said during the partnership agreement signing ceremony in Abuja, that both NADF and Niger State Government would provide N2.5 billion each.

Under the agreement, the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) will provide a technical advisory role and monitoring and evaluation of the project with Niger Foods Company expected to provide off-take and market access responsibilities.

According to Ibrahim, “Today’s event remains very historic in our effort to boost agriculture through joint funding of large hectares of land to produce food and improve food security for the benefit of our people in line with our mandate.

” We are indeed excited to witness the first of agriculture financing agreements with Niger State and the Niger Foods Limited.

” This agreement is aimed at producing over 20,000 tons of food and impacting at least 40,000 lives while creating employment and wealth generation for smallholder farmers and other demography in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

On his part, Niger State Governor Umar Bago noted that, “In line with the President’s Food Security Initiative, it is imperative for us to achieve food sovereignty.

” We have abundant resources-rain, water bodies, and arable land – and must put them to productive use. This initiative, anchored by Niger Foods, represents a bold step in the right direction”.

Bago added, “The N5 billion project, co-funded equally by NADF and the Niger State Government, will not only enhance food production but also create employment opportunities and improve the livelihoods of thousands of residents of our state as a testament to our shared commitment to feeding ourselves and securing a prosperous future for Niger State and Nigeria”.

