NADF, Niger To Improve Food Production With N5bn

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) and the Niger State Government have initiated steps to improve food production and other agricultural activities by injecting about N5 billion.

The finances was said to have been earmarked for improved mixed cropping and production of rice and maize across 4,000 hectares of land, targeting 4000 smallholder farmers across three local government areas of Niger State.

Executive Secretary, NADF, Muhammed Ibrahim, said during the partnership agreement signing ceremony in Abuja, that both NADF and Niger State Government would provide N2.5 billion each.

Under the agreement, the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) will provide technical advisory role and monitoring and evaluation of the project with Niger Foods Company expected to provide off take and market access responsibilities.

According to Ibrahim, “Today’s event remains very historic in our effort to boost agriculture through joint funding of large hectares of land to produce food and improve food security for the benefits of our people in line with our mandate.

“We are indeed excited to witness the first of agriculture financing agreements with Niger State and the Niger Foods Limited.

