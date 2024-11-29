NADF Moves To Empower Women, Small-Holder Farmers

Share

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has disclosed plans to empower women agriculturalists and other smallholder farmers through its various inclusive food production blueprints.

This was disclosed recently by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, during a media interaction in Abuja.

Ibrahim noted that the Fund has designed different inclusive programmes in pursuit of its mandates, as enshrined in an act of the National Assembly, establishing it via the (Establishment) Act 2022 (Act No 34, 2022).

According to him, women farmers have been proven to have a large population across the country, and would play a vital role in the drive for improved food production in the country.

He stated that NADF would be working in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, National Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC, NIRSAL, Bank of Agriculture, BoA, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, state governments, GIZ and other development partners to achieve its goals.

Ibrahim said: “Inclusivity, for us, means ensuring that no one is left behind. It’s about addressing the specific needs of women farmers, youth, and marginalised communities by creating financial products that are accessible, affordable, and aligned with their realities”

