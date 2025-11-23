NADF, Mastercard Foundation, FCMB, Oyo Partner To Support Women Cassava Farmers

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has officially launched its blended on-lending financing partnership with Psaltry International Company Limited to empower 12,000 young women in cassava cultivation in its first phase, with plans to reach 45,000 women by the end of the programme.

The announcement was made during Psaltry’s 20th anniversary celebrations at its plant in Alayide Village, Awaye, Iseyin Local Government Area, Oyo State.

The initiative is supported by the Mastercard Foundation and IDH.

Under the NADF Blended Finance On-Lending Programme (NADFBFP), NADF contributes ₦798 million, representing 51% of total funding, while the Mastercard Foundation provides the remaining 49%. The financing will cover the cultivation of 2,400 hectares of cassava, directly engaging 12,000 women farmers through Psaltry’s structured network of outgrowers and ingrowers. FCMB will facilitate smooth fund disbursement as the participating financial institution.

The Executive Secretary of NADF, Mohammed A. Ibrahim, represented by Abiodun Sosanya, General Manager, Corporate Services, highlighted the Fund’s commitment to agricultural growth and socio-economic development.

“This collaboration seeks to support the working capital needs of Psaltry International through the cultivation of cassava by a dedicated network of farmers, while complementing Mastercard Foundation’s financing of the farmers’ input requirements,” he said.

He noted that the programme ensures timely access to quality inputs, guarantees markets through backward integration, reduces production costs via subsidised lending, and promotes value addition of locally grown cassava.

The initiative aligns with the food security and sovereignty drive under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, demonstrating how structured agricultural finance can support national priorities, strengthen domestic food supply, reduce reliance on imports, and economically empower rural women.

The MD/CEO of FCMB, Yemisi Edun, represented by Executive Director of Wholesale Banking, Obaro Odeghe, described the partnership as transformative.

“This initiative funds the cultivation of 2,400 hectares of cassava under the NADF–Mastercard Foundation–FCMB collaboration. It enables Psaltry to scale up cassava and sorbitol production while addressing Nigeria’s agricultural finance gap. NADF’s support demonstrates the power of purposeful public-private partnerships in repositioning agriculture as a key economic driver,” Edun said.

Oluyemisi Iranloye, Founder and CEO of Psaltry International, reflected on the dual significance of the day.

“As we celebrate 20 years of Psaltry, this collaboration will impact 15,000 women initially and 45,000 by the end. From cassava, we produce food grain, starch, high-quality cassava flour, sorbitol, and glucose for Nigerian companies. It provides import substitution, strengthens local supply chains, and supports youth, internally displaced persons, and people with disabilities. Today’s milestone reaffirms our commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable agriculture,” she said.