NADF, GIZ Vow Support For Gender-Inclusive, Climate-Smart Agriculture

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) have pledged renewed support for gender-inclusive and climate-smart agriculture across Nigeria.

This commitment was reaffirmed on Wednesday during a Validation Workshop on Climate-Smart and Gender-Inclusive Agricultural Financing, held in Abuja.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, lauded the initiative, describing it as a vital complement to the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s food systems.

Kyari explained that the financing framework, jointly developed by NADF and GIZ, aims to transition agricultural funding away from traditional credit systems toward a more holistic model.

This new approach incorporates mechanization, extension services, digital tools, advisory support, and risk-sharing mechanisms.

“Our pursuit of food security is intrinsically linked to our capacity to provide farmers with the necessary tools and resources to adapt to climate-induced challenges,” the minister said.

“The urgency of integrating risk management and anticipatory action into our agricultural systems cannot be overstated.”

NADF Executive Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim, emphasized the Fund’s commitment to ensuring inclusive access to agricultural finance.

“Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to unlock and deploy financing that works for every Nigerian farmer, no matter where they are or what barriers they face,” he stated.

Ibrahim noted that the workshop built upon an earlier session held in November 2024, where stakeholders contributed to the initial draft of the financing model.

The current phase, he said, focuses on validating that model, refining its products, and establishing concrete implementation steps.

“This is more than just validation—it is a co-creation process to develop a financing model that meets farmers where they are and helps them reach where they deserve to be,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Andrea Ruediger, a representative of the German Development Agency (GIZ), reaffirmed Germany’s longstanding partnership with Nigeria in agricultural transformation.

“Food systems do more than feed people—they are the backbone of livelihoods, economies, and our environment,” she said.

The NADF-GIZ collaboration reflects a growing global recognition of the need for sustainable, inclusive, and resilient agricultural practices capable of addressing both climate and social equity challenges.

