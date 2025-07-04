NADDC Empowers 50 Young Women In CNG Conversion In Edo

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), in partnership with the Edo State Government and the Lady Mechanic Initiative, on Friday empowered 50 young women who have completed training in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) automobile conversion.

The graduation ceremony, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House in Benin City, was themed “CNG Conversion: A New Horizon for Women in the Automotive Industry.”

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who spoke at the event, described the moment as historic in reshaping perceptions about women in Nigeria’s energy and industrial sectors.

“This moment is more than a graduation; it is a declaration of what is possible when progressive policies meet courageous women,” she said. “These 50 women are not just mechanics—they are trailblazers and proof that the Renewed Hope Agenda is delivering real results.”

The Minister revealed that over 1,500 women have now been trained as auto mechanics across the country, many through programmes initiated by the Lady Mechanic Initiative, led by Engineer Sandra Aguebor.

She said the CNG initiative followed extensive consultations in the automotive sector and aimed to position women at the forefront of Nigeria’s industrial revolution.

“This programme is about rewriting the narrative—placing women not just in workshops but at the heart of national transformation. Careers have no gender, and dreams must know no limits,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim declared, drawing applause from the audience.

She emphasized that the programme also contributes to societal transformation, adding, “Very soon, men will be seeking mechanic wives—women who are earning, leading, and redefining success.”

The Minister further revealed plans to expand the programme to include the training and empowerment of female commercial drivers and Keke NAPEP operators, using clean energy vehicles and supported by financial literacy education.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, Barrister Ifeoma Williams commended the inclusion of women in the country’s clean energy initiatives.

“You are not just mechanics; you are movement makers,” Williams told the graduating women. “Skills-led industrialisation and energy-linked empowerment are two pillars of our new national industrial policy, and you represent that vision in action.”

She also advocated for the integration of CNG conversion training into the national Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) curriculum, promising to support the programme’s expansion nationwide.

NADDC Director General, Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, in his remarks, explained that Edo State was selected for the pilot phase due to its high number of trained female mechanics and its early adoption of CNG technology.

“Edo State is not new to automotive innovation,” Osanipin stated. “It was among the first to begin CNG use even before it became national policy. This programme is both technically and economically viable, given Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves.”

He disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a subsidy for vehicle conversions to ensure residents in Edo State would not bear the conversion costs. He added that conversion kits would be delivered to the state under the Presidential CNG Initiative.

“By empowering women in this space, we are building national capacity and ensuring inclusive access to the CNG value chain,” he said. “Countries that have invested in women’s participation in the auto sector have also seen the highest uptake of gas-powered vehicles. Nigeria can and must follow suit.”

Delivering the address of Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Umar Musa Ikhilor, praised the uniqueness of the Edo State programme.

“I’m very much aware that this conversion of CNG programme is a programme carried out by NADDC and it has done that in about three States, Edo, Ekiti and Imo States,” the SSG stated.

“But Edo State is very unique because this is the first time that all participants are women. Women trained as mechanics and also done in collaboration with the Lady Mechanic Initiative. So Edo State is setting a standard that will be difficult to beat by any other state.”

The governor reiterated the state’s commitment to empowering women, describing it as both a social and economic imperative. He cited studies showing that increasing women’s economic participation boosts GDP.

“In Edo State, we are reflecting this vision,” he said, highlighting the administration’s target to train and empower 54,000 women over four years, including a quarterly target of 1,000 women and a recently launched N1 billion interest-free loan scheme for female traders and market women.

Engineer Sandra Aguebor, widely celebrated as Nigeria’s first female mechanic and founder of the Lady Mechanic Initiative, was lauded by the ministers for her pioneering contributions. In her remarks, she credited her success to her passion for the profession and urged the graduates to remain committed in order to succeed.

The 50 women received their kits, start -up capital and certificates.