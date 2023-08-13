NADDC, Coscharis, Stallion, Others Set For Naja Workshop

The National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC), Coscharis Motors Plc, Stallion Motors Nigeria Limited, Jet Systems Limited and Weststar Associates Ltd are among leading stakeholders in the automotive industry that will be part of this year’s training/capacity building workshop slated to hold in Lagos.

This year’s event held on August 25, at the LCCI Conference & Exhibition Centre, Alausa Ikeja, has the theme: Fuel Subsidy Removal: ‘Autogas/Electric Vehicles As Alternatives’ is being organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA). Expected at this year’s training and capacity building workshop is Jelani Aliyu, director-general of the NADDC, the chief guest of honour has in the past few years been on the driver’s seat for the adoption of autogas and electric vehicles as alternatives to fossil fuel.

Guest speaker is Mohammed lbrahim, the current Chairman, National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP). He will be speaking on the topic of the workshop because of his versed and deep knowledge of the topic. Other expected facilitators for the upcoming training/workshop are Yusuf Jimoh Aweda and Wisdom Elijah. Aweda, a senior software engineer on Automation and Artificial Intelligence, will be the training facilitator on the topic ‘Role of New Media In Automotive Industry Reportage’.

Elijah Wisdom is the chief executive and founder, Creek Transitway Limited. He will be providing an insight into the topic ‘Autogas/Electric Vehicle as Alternative amid Fuel Subsidy Removal. The training programme is aimed at equipping the motoring journalists with the necessary reportorial skills in relation to Nigeria’s automotive industry and globally.

Chairman, NAJA, Mike Ochonma, in a statement said that the two very critical themes chosen for the training/capacity building workshop were predicated on their crucial importance to Nigeria’s automotive industry. He said it is imperative for journalists covering the automotive sector to be in sync with the latest happenings in the sector, especially at this point in time that many Nigerians are clamouring for cheaper alternative fuel following the removal of subsidy on petrol.