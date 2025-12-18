NADDC Bags Agency Of The Year Award

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has emerged winner of the Federal Government Agency Award Category organised by a United States-based organisation, Values for Affordable Education Foundation.

Values for Affordable Education Charity is a Non-Governmental Organisation focused on promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

On the rationale behind the award, the Founder, Dr Bisi Adekoya, described it as a recognition of the Council’s quality leadership and commitment to innovation for a tech-driven nation.

She noted that policies and initiatives empowering local talent, expanding industrial capacity, and promoting national development have been the order of the day in the Agency.

“This Award recognises the Council’s exemplary leadership in advancing Nigeria’s automotive industry, its commitment to innovation and its significant contributions towards building a more technology-driven future for our nation.

“Under your guidance, NADDC has continued to champion policies and initiatives that empower local talent, expand industrial capacity, and promote national development.” She said.

This was just as the Founder stated the organisation’s mission to empower Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education, mentorship, and scholarship opportunities

“At VOA Charity, Our Mission is centred on empowering African youth through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education, mentorship, and scholarship opportunities.

“The NADDC Legacy of service reflects the spirit of this award and the values we uphold.” She said.

Receiving the award, the Director General, Joseph Osanipin, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Foundation for the honour, saying the Agency won’t rest on its oars.

Joseph, who was represented by the described award as an impetus to work more for the overall development of the Automotive sector in the country.

He assured immense support for the organisation towards ensuring the empowerment of Nigerians does not cease at any point in time.