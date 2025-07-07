NADCEL: NAOWA 81 Division Embarks On Humanitarian Outreach To Widows, Orphans In Lagos, Ogun

The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 81 Division Chapter has organised a humanitarian outreach programme to widows of fallen heroes and orphanage homes in Lagos and Ogun states.

The Acting Deputy director Army Public Relations (ADDAPR), Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya said in the release that: “The initiative, led by the Chairperson, Mrs Zainab Farouk Mijinyawa, aimed to provide support and alleviate the hardships faced by these vulnerable groups was in Commemoration of Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).”

He said that the two-day outreach programme that commenced, “on July 3rd was successfully executed by the NAOWA team, headed by the representative of the Chairperson and Adhoc Committee Chairperson, Mrs Uzoma Ejike, other executives and members of the Association.”

According to him: “The team visited various widows and orphanage homes, distributing essential food items and other vital materials to the families of deceased officers and soldiers across all units and formations within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“The beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude to the NAOWA Chairperson and her team for their kindness and generosity.

The outreach was described as impactful and memorable, highlighting NAOWA’s commitment to supporting the families of officers and soldiers, as well as vulnerable members of the society within 81 Division’s AOR.

“This humanitarian effort further unveils the Nigerian Army’s and NAOWA’s dedication to the welfare of its personnel and the community, even beyond the call of duty.”