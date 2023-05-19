Nadal Pulls Out Of French Open

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the French Open over a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January and announced that next year will be the last of his career.

The Spaniard has won the French Open a record 14 times, including last year, and has never before missed the tournament since his winning debut in 2005. Nadal, who turns 37 next month, delivered the news of his withdrawal and future plans during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain.

He said he does not want to set a date for his return to the tennis tour, but expects it to take months. “You never know how things will turn out, but my intention is that next year will be my last year,” the 22- time Grand Slam champion added.

Nadal has a career record of 112 wins to just three losses at the French Open, a level of dominance unmatched by any man or woman at any Grand Slam event in the long annals of a sport that dates to the 1800s.