The 2025 French Open launched in grand fashion on Sunday, highlighted by a stirring tribute to clay court legend Rafael Nadal, as the tennis world gathered to honour the 14-time Roland Garros champion in a special farewell ceremony.

Nadal, who officially retired after the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, returned to the court that defined his legacy. The 38-year-old Spaniard ends his career with a jaw-dropping 112-4 record at Roland Garros, cementing his place as the most dominant player in the tournament’s history.

The celebration drew several tennis greats, including longtime rivals Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic, who recently captured his 100th ATP title in Geneva. The emotional tribute set a poignant tone as the clay-court Grand Slam roared back to life.

With Nadal officially passing the torch, attention shifts to Carlos Alcaraz, widely hailed as his heir apparent.

The 21-year-old Spaniard enters the 2025 French Open as the defending champion and second seed, riding high after defeating world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open final.

“I think people are excited to see this rivalry grow. It’s the kind of match that brings new fans to tennis.”

Fans and pundits are already anticipating a potential Alcaraz vs. Sinner final on June 8—one that could define the next era of men’s tennis.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic begins his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, facing American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round. Despite winning in Geneva, questions linger about the Serbian’s consistency following early exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka signalled her intent with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 win over Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova. The Belarusian struck 30 winners in just over an hour under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I feel ready,” Sabalenka said. “I really believe I can do something special here.”

With former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek dropping to No. 5 in the rankings and struggling to find her peak form, Sabalenka emerges as a leading contender for her maiden Roland Garros title.

Elsewhere, Elina Svitolina breezed past Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez 6-1, 6-1 in a dominant start to her campaign. Other key names in action include Jasmine Paolini, the Italian Open champion, China’s rising star Zheng Qinwen, and Russia’s Diana Shnaider.

In the men’s draw, Italian Lorenzo Musetti, seeded eighth, takes on Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. The 22-year-old enters Paris following semi-final runs at Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome, marking him as a dark horse for a deep run.

With the French Open officially underway, the blend of nostalgia and new rivalries promises a dramatic and emotionally charged fortnight. As Paris pays homage to Rafael Nadal’s unforgettable legacy, rising stars like Alcaraz, Sinner, and Sabalenka are poised to shape the future of tennis on the game’s most storied clay court.

