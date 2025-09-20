NACL: Jubilee Of Hope, Day Of Justice, Holds In Ibadan

The National Associa- tion of Catholic Law- yers (NACL), Arch- diocese of Ibadan, would host the Jubilee of Hope: Day of Justice events, on Saturday, October 4, at the Catholic Church of the Ascension, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, beginning with the holy Mass at 10am, which would have as Chief Celebrant, His Grace, Most Rev. (Dr) Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin, Catholic Arch- bishop of Ibadan.

According to the duo of the President of NACL, Archdiocese of Ibadan, Michael Agbolade, and the Chairman, Planning Com- mittee, Williams Tijani, this year’s edition is unique in a number of ways. The statement reads: “Firstly, it is organised to mark ‘The Jubilee of Hope: Day of Justice’, as declared by His Holiness, Pope Fran- cis.

“Secondly, it would feature the launch of a book- let titled ‘Legal Guide for Catholic Faithful’, a practi- cal resource package, com- piling insights from the as- sociation’s legal clinics on key areas of law that touch on people’s lives in a way that aligns with both civil law and Catholic values.

“The event would serve as an opportunity to re- flect on justice as a source of hope in today’s world, and mark the commence- ment of the new legal year.

On this occasion, new wigs are to be welcomed into the profession, while the St. Thomas More Award would be con- ferred on some NACL members to recognise their outstanding contri- butions to justice.