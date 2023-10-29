NACJOURN Mourns Akin-john, Says His Absence A Missing Gap

Network of African Christian Journalists (NACJOURN) has com- miserated with Christians in Nigeria and across the globe over the demise of Dr. Francis Akin-John, Founder of the Church Growth Institute, describing the incident as a rude shock.

The statement jointly signed by NACJOURN’s President Adebola Adewara and secretary, Dayo Emmanuel, states: “It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest condolences to the body of Christ in Nigeria on the passing of Dr. Bola Akin- John, a revered author and pastor who led the Church Growth Institute. He passed unto eternity Friday night, 6th October, 2023.

“The news of his demise came to us as a rude shock. He was a great asset to the body of Christ, a personal friend to many of us and father in the faith to many believers. His absence is definitely a missing gap in the Christian community both in Nigeria and in the diaspora where his ministry was a great blessing.

“We at the Network of African Christian Journalists (NACJourn) hereby commiserate with his immediate family and the entire body of believers in Christ worldwide and we pray for the fortitude to bear the loss. Dr. Akin-John’s contributions to the Christian community, through his insightful books, lectures and dedicated leadership, have left an indelible mark on the minds of believers in Nigeria and beyond.

“He was not only a prolific author but also a dedicated trainer who tirelessly worked towards the spiritual growth and enlightenment of the church around the world. His teachings, filled with wisdom and love, have inspired countless individuals, guided pastors and have been instrumental in nurturing faith and understanding within the Church.

“The Church Growth Institute, under Dr. Akin-John’s leadership, flourished as a center for spiritual learning, nurturing leaders, and fostering a sense of community among believers. His legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched and the knowledge he shared.”

“During this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Bola Akin- John’s family, friends, congregation, and all those who have been profoundly impacted by his teachings. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his contributions to the Body of Christ remain a guiding light for generations to come.”