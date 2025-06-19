NACCIMA’s 65th Confab: Tinubu, AbdulRazaq, Others Strategise For Economic Growth

Share

The 65th Annual General Meeting, Conference, and Investiture of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) concluded on Thursday in Ilorin with a renewed commitment to drive Nigeria toward a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

With the theme, “Harnessing Private Sector Potential to Achieve Nigeria’s $1 Trillion Economy by 2030,” the event featured keynote speaker Dr. Mansur Mukhtar, Board Chairman of the Bank of Industry and former Minister of Industry.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, lauded NACCIMA for consistently championing innovation and contributing to Nigeria’s economic development.

“NACCIMA’s objectives—monitoring economic trends, disseminating business intelligence, organising public engagement, and shaping policy—are not just commendable; they align seamlessly with my administration’s vision of prosperity and innovation,” Tinubu said.

“I salute your commitment, dynamism, and foresight. I also commend the government and people of Kwara State for hosting this important gathering in a conducive environment.”

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, urged NACCIMA and other stakeholders to leverage Kwara’s unique combination of infrastructure, investment climate, and cultural heritage to promote trade, agribusiness, tourism, technology, and human capital development.

He noted that Ilorin was recently rated among the top 1,000 startup cities globally and the sixth best in Nigeria, describing it as a major milestone.

“Our investments in key infrastructure—garment factory, innovation hub, visual arts center, industrial park, sugar film studio, and the ongoing international conference center—are placing Kwara on the economic map,” he said.

“This is supported by a serene environment and an excellent road network.”

Also in attendance were Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Senator Sadiq Umar; Hon. Mukhtar Tolani Shagaya; members of the Kwara State Executive Council; and members of the National Assembly.

Traditional leaders and industry stakeholders also graced the event, including the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Bolaji Galadima (Galadima Geri); Chairman, KAM Holdings, Alhaji Kamoru Yusuf; Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yusuf Olaolu Ali; and Chairman, YOLAS Consultants, Engr. Lanre Sagaya.

Fagbemi described NACCIMA as the voice of Nigerian businesses, serving as a critical bridge between the private sector and government.

“This conference offers a valuable platform to reflect on the role of law, policy, and institutional synergy in transforming our economy,” he said.

Dr. Mukhtar expressed optimism that the $1 trillion economy goal is achievable with improved security, youth employment, and a more enabling business environment.

Outgoing NACCIMA President, Otunba Dele Oye, stated that he left the association stronger and more stable financially. He urged the federal government and private sector to harness local talent to reduce poverty and foster national development.

In his inaugural speech, new NACCIMA President Alhaji Jani Ibrahim pledged to mobilise support from within Nigeria and the diaspora to accelerate economic growth. His agenda includes youth employment schemes and the establishment of NACCIMA’s International University.

The conference featured a high-level panel discussion on the feasibility of reaching the 2030 economic target. Panelists stressed the need for improved infrastructure, consistent economic policies, and stronger support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

