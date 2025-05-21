NACCIMA Woos Global Investors To Explore Opportunities in Nigeria

Share

The President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, is wooing global investors to explore the vast opportunities in Nigeria’s dynamic yet volatile economy.

Oye is in Giessen, Germany, where he is set to deliver the keynote address at the 3rd International B2B Conference organized by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK).

Themed: “The World Meets in Giessen,” the high-level conference brings together global business leaders, trade experts, and policymakers to foster cross-continental collaboration and unlock new areas of economic growth.

Oye, who also serves as the Chairman of the Organised Private Sector in Nigeria (OPSN), is using the platform to advocate for increased foreign direct investment in Nigeria, citing untapped potential in areas such as agriculture, renewable energy, technology, real estate, and manufacturing.

Themed: “The World Meets in Giessen,” the conference slated for May 20-22, 2025, will serve as a vital platform for Nigerian businesses to connect with their international counterparts, explore global business opportunities, and forge mutually beneficial partnerships.

He is expected to highlight these opportunities more extensively during his keynote address later at the conference, spotlighting Nigeria’s strategic advantages, its vast consumer market, youthful population, and role as a regional trade leader under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Oye will also participate in a high-level panel discussion titled “Key Emerging Branches in African States,” alongside other experts, global business leaders, diplomats, and policy influencers.

The panel aims to dissect Africa’s evolving trade landscape and explore new sectors of growth in line with global economic trends. Other participants at the event include former Nigerian Minister of Information and National Orientation, Lai Mohammed; Ambassador Yakubu Audu Dadu of the Nigerian Consulate; Ambassador Azize Diabate of Côte d’Ivoire; and Ambassador Stella Mokaya of Kenya.

Share