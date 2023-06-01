NACCIMA Urges Fg To Tackle Poor Power Supply, Infrastructure

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Indus- try, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has advised the Federal Government to tackle the problems of multiple taxation, unstable power supply, poor infrastructure, unavailability of forex, high cost of diesel for production and insecurity affecting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. The association noted that most of the challenges were often ignored and consequently affected the productivity of the enterprises with adverse impact on the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDPs).

The National President of the association, Ide Udeagbala, said at the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN)’s agenda- setting seminar and investiture of new executives in Lagos that the Nigerian economy, primarily powered by the SMEs, needed to be given much attention. Udeagbala explained: “It is no longer news that there are challenges that the SME’s face, most of which are often ignored and consequently affect the productivity of these enterprises with adverse impact on the country’s GDP.

Some of these challenges include multiple taxation, unstable power supply, poor infrastructure, unavailability of forex, high cost of diesel for production, insecurity, etc. “As the voice of Nigerian businesses, a leading member of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), and the umbrella body for all city, state, and Bilateral Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria, including Business Associations, NACCIMA encourages the Federal Government administration to pay attention to these issues, among others, and cooperate with all public and private sector partners to enunciate policies that will foster a private sector-driven economy in Nigeria.”

The CICAN Chairman, Charles Okonji, who urged government at all levels to revamp the country, said: “Inflation rate according to the government is over 20 per cent but our findings show that it is actually over 40 per cent. Goods are lying fallow in shelves and ware- houses because purchasing power is at an all time low. Government must create enabling environment for manufacturers who are struggling.”