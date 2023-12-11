NACCIMA: Stronger Public-Private Sector Partnership Will Grow Rivers Economy

The Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (NACCIMA) has called for a deliberate, stronger public-private sector partnership to boost investments and grow the economy of Rivers State.

Deputy National President of NACCIMA, Dr Emi-Membere Otaji, who spoke in Port Harcourt at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Correspondents Week, noted that the state will gain a competitive edge in business.

Otaji made the call at the “Media Week” organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, in partnership with My-Ace China, the Mayor of Housing, with the theme; Rivers State and Quest for Ideal Investment Climate: Role of the Media.

Otaji, a businessman and former Rivers health commissioner, regretted that Rivers State was the oil and gas capital of Nigeria, yet oil and gas businesses and major business decisions were taken in Lagos.

He noted that with planning, Lagos quietly built up its infrastructure and worked with various interests to make the state an investment and business destination that continues to impact its economy.

Otaji said that while it was cheaper for entrepreneurs to import due to the rising cost of production, the economy will continue to suffer due to capital flight and lost jobs from a lack of manufacturing in-country.

According to him, for the state to grow economically, there must be deliberate infrastructural development across the 23 LGAs, as well as support and incentives for SMEs as obtainable in Lagos.

He said, “There must be deliberate infrastructure around the 23 LGAs for people living there to curb urban-rural migration, just like in the US, where every state has numerous cities. So infrastructural development should be state-wide.

“There must be intentional and deliberate support for the micro, small and medium enterprises. These enterprises employ more people than the public sector. They must be supported, they form the basis of our GDP and employment of labour.

There must be intentional incentives for businesses “to thrive, because the SMEs are crying. Lagos and Ogun are deliberately attracting investments into the state with so many incentives. They are giving businesses all the support to thrive.

“There must be strategic and deliberate development as obtainable in Lagos and Ogun. The time for a deliberate, stronger public-private sector partnership in Rivers State is now.”

The deputy national president of NACCIMA cited the example of Maroko, a slum settlement in Lagos that has been developed to the envy of many.