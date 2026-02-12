NACCIMA Salutes Tinubu On Reopening Samiya Border

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), under the leadership of its National President and Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), Engr. Jani Ibrahim, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for directing the immediate reopening of the Samiya International Border in Kebbi State, linking Nigeria with the Republic of Benin.

According to a statement by the Chambers, this presidential directive, announced during the official visit of the ComptrollerGeneral of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to the Nigeria Customs Service Area Command in Birnin Kebbi, represents a timely and forward-looking policy decision aimed at strengthening cross-border trade, deepening regional economic cooperation, and revitalising legitimate economic activities along the corridor.

He said: “NACCIMA notes with appreciation that the reopening of the border is accompanied by strengthened compliance measures, the deployment of modern cargo monitoring technology, improved transit controls, and firm directives against smuggling and regulatory abuse.

“The emphasis on faster cargo clearance timelines and coordi- nated inter-agency oversight reflects a balanced and pragmatic approach that supports trade facilitation while safeguarding national security and revenue interests. “As a leading advocate for cross-border trade enhancement and regional integration, NACCIMA recognises the far-reaching developmental impact that func- tional and well-regulated border posts have on:

• Border community liveli- hoods

• Agricultural and commodity value chains

• Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and informal sector traders

• Regional food security

• Bilateral and ECOWAS trade integration

• Social and cultural exchange “The reopening of the Samiya International Border sends a strong policy signal that regulated, technology-driven border operations can simultaneously promote economic growth, enhance competitiveness, and protect national interests.

“NACCIMA reaffirms its commitment to partnering with government agencies and stakeholders to ensure that this policy direction translates into sustainable trade expansion, inclusive growth, and strengthened regional cooperation,” he stated.