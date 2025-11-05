NACCIMA Revives Nigeria–China Business Forum

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening Nigeria–China business relations as it prepares for its Business Forum in Guangzhou, China.

A closed door meeting with NACCIMA members and the Consul-General, Ambassador Collins Onwueke, took place yesterday, in Guangzhou, China, marking a significant milestone for Nigerian business representation in China.

Despite the large number of Nigerians operating in the city, many of whom are engaged in logistics, the Consul-General, Ambassador Collins Onwueke observed that there has been very few formal Nigerian business presence or major investor in China.

The Consul-General commended NACCIMA for its active involvement, and expressed gratitude to the NACCIMA National President, Engr (Dr) Jani Ibrahim, for mobilizing a strong delegation, emphasizing that such visits will help expand Chinese understanding of Nigerian entrepreneurship and dexterity.

In his remarks, Dr Ibrahim acknowledged the warm reception accorded to the Nigerian delegation by the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, noting the Consul’s presence at the airport at his arrival as a gesture of partnership and goodwill.

He commended the efforts of both teams in advancing Nigeria’s trade and investment agenda, describing the forum as “a timely step toward structured engagement between Nigerian and Chinese businesses.”