NACCIMA President Presents Economic Blueprint For State Devt

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Engr Dr Jani Ibrahim, has paid a working visit to Calabar, Cross River State, highlighting his commitment to supporting economic development across Nigeria.

Ibrahim and his delegation comprising some members of the National Executive Committee were received by President of the Calabar Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (CALCCIMA), Mr Kelly Ayamba, and the entire members of his executive committee.

As part of the working visit, he led the NACCIMA delegation to the office of the Deputy Governor of Cross River, His Excellency Peter Ode. NACCIMA exchanged insightful views with the deputy governor on how to strategically deepen the economic gains of the state.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a blueprint for the rapid economic development of Cross River State. The document contains strategies and plans aimed at positioning the state as a foremost and pioneering economic hub in Nigeria and West Africa.

Stakeholders from the Nigerian Ports Authority, Calabar, Sea Express Logistics, ECM Terminal Operators, and other organisations trooped out to honour the National President and his team. NACCIMA, in a statement after the visit, thanked the Cross River State Government, CALCCIMA, and other stakeholders for their warm reception, support and valuable inputs.

The Association said it remained confident and optimistic about the immense economic prospects of Cross River State under the purposeful leadership of His Excellency, Senator Bassey Otu, the Executive Governor of Cross River State.