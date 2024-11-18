NACCIMA Petitions FG Over NIBC-India’s Illegal Operations

Share

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has petitioned the Federal Government over the illegal operations of the NIBC India in Nigeria, noting that the illegitimate entity was operating without proper registration and authorisation.

In a petition by the National President of NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, NACCIMA urged the Federal Government to investigate the operations of the illegal entity who are planning to host a Nigeria-India Investor’s Forum and Business Expo scheduled for November 17 and 18.

Others copied in the petition are the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Indian High Commissioner; President of NIBC Nigeria, Sir Emeka Offor, and the Secretary of Nigeria India Business Council.

Oye said: “On behalf of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), l hereby submit this petition to formally address our concerns regarding the forthcoming Nigeria-India Investor’s Forum and Business Expo scheduled for November 17th to 18th, 2024.

