NACCIMA, Others Ask FG To Utilize $10.34trn Global Non-Oil Export Proceeds For Devt

Stakeholders within the non-oil export ecosystem recently converged in Abuja at the 3rd National Conference on Non-oil Export to proffer and realign strategies to enhance Nigeria’s economy and drive sustainable economic development.

The event brought together key private and public stakeholders including Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariam Mahmud; Comptroller General of Customs, Alhaji Adewale Adeniyi; CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, International Trade Organisations and captains of industry, among others.

The overarching submission of dignitaries was the same, with Oduwole and the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, emphasizing the urgency for Nigeria to put action behind words by making significant investments in the non-oil export sector.

