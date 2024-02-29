NACCIMA: Nigeria, Qatar Business Summit to Foster Devt

Following the Qatari Government agreement to host the business and investment forum proposed by Nigeria during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the Arab nation on March 2, 2024, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NAC- CIMA), has disclosed that the summit will offer a unique opportunity for Nigerian businesses to engage directly with their Qatari counterparts across a multitude of sectors. NACCIMA National President, Dele Kelvin Oye, disclosed this n a statement.

He said that the two countries would benefit a lot in deepening bilateral economic cooperation between them and also boost trade expansion. Oye said: “This initiative stands as a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral economic cooperation and to showcase the vast potential and opportunities within Nigeria’s vibrant economy. “We urge all prospective participants to pre-register with NACCIMA in accordance with the event protocols. This will ensure your access to the venue and facilitate a seamless and productive experience at the summit.”

According to him, NACCIMA looks forward with great anticipation to a successful Business Summit on March 3, 2024. He said: “We are confident that this event will mark a significant step forward in our shared journey towards fostering a robust and dynamic economic partnership between Nigeria and the State of Qatar. “Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and continued support.”

On February 24, 2024, a leaked memo showed that Qatar declined the proposed investment forum, citing the unavailability of Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the country’s minister of commerce and industry. Also, the Embassy of Qatar in Abuja had said there was no agreement between the Arabian country and Nigeria on investment promotion.

The new development was disclosed in a memo dated February 23, 2024, from the Qatar embassy, addressed to Nigeria’s ministry of foreign affairs. The embassy said: “Regarding the upcoming State visit of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Qatar from 2nd-3rd March 2024 and with reference to our Note: Ref: QEA/FA/057/24 dated 22/02/2024 regarding holding of a Business and Investment Forum (BIF) on the margins of Mr. President’s visit to Qatar on 2nd March 2024.