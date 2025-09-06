NACCIMA Names Akinboboye Chairman Of Tourism, Creative Economy Trade Group

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has named Otunba Wanle Akinboboye as the Chairman of its Tourism, Creative Economy Trade Group, following the re-constitution of its committees and trade groups.

This development is in keeping with the vision of the 23rd National President of the body, Engineer Jani Ibrahim, who on the occasion of his election on June 19, 2025, promised a new lease of life for the body by taking it to greater heights.

Before now, NACCIMA under Ibrahim signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with IPADA Celebrations, an initiative of Akinboboye, who is also the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, geared towards promoting and boosting Nigeria and Africa’s tourism and economy, by attracting Africans and lovers of Africans to the continent, using Lagos and Abuja as gateways.

In a letter written to the above effect, by Engineer Olusola Obadimu, Director-General, NACCIMA, Akinboboye is to head the 13 – man committee as Chairman, with clearly stated responsibilities, which include and not limited to: Raising awareness of the potential of travel, tourism, hospitality, entertainment- business and institute measures that members can tap to promote investment;

Considering and recommending policies that can help to resolve the challenges that are affecting the growth and development of the trade group businesses and harness inputs on how to make the industry more attractive to investors; Calling for and receiving proposals from members that will aid the committee to develop a roadmap for the exploitation of the potential that abound in this sector;

Working on any other issues that the Group will consider as necessary in achieving its objectives, in achieving the growth and development of the sector; and Collaborating with stakeholders in Nollywood, NANTAP, and creative entrepreneurs for the interests of members.

The letter also disclosed that the committee can implement any creative economy project as it may deem fit, with the approval of the National President, and is also at liberty to adjust, expand or amend the above stated terms of reference at its inaugural meeting as it may deem fit.

Other members of the committee are: Dr Ngozi Omanbala (Vice Chairman); Mr Iyke Ezeaku Nsobundu; Amb. Ayo Olukanni; Mariam Akpaokagi (Taooma); Prince Dapo Adelegan; Jovita Iroemeh; Alhaji Muazu Yakubu Ma’aji; Mr Maliki Daniel; Ownari Batubo; DG NACCIMA; and M. Ifeoma Ozue.