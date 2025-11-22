NACCIMA Mourns Segun Awolowo

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (NACCIMA) has expressed deep regret and profound sorrow at the news of the transition of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo Jr. eminent legal practitioner who, until his demise, was CEO of the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordinating Office (NAC).

In addition, NACCIMA explained that he also distinguished himself excellently as a former Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). Mr. Awolowo Jr. was a grandson of late foremost nationalist and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, GCFR.

In a press release made available to Saturday New Telegraph on Friday, NA- CCIMA National President, Engr. Jani Ibrahim said that “His transition marks a solemn moment in our national life, as the country reflects on a lineage defined by service, courage and an unwavering commitment to public service.

Mr. Awolowo Jr.’s respective tenures as CEO at both the National Coordinating Office of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement as well as the NEPC stood out as beacons of ultimate professionalism and patriotic duty, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s export architecture and development, thereby strengthening the bridge between enterprise and national growth.

“Within the broader ecosystem of Nigeria’s private sector, policy institutions and development frame-works, his work echoed a legacy rooted in disciplined leadership and strategic foresight. His voice, often calm, yet compelling, added depth to conversations that helped shaped our national economic outlook.”

Ibrahim added, “NACCIMA extends heartfelt condolences to the entire Awolowo clan, his wife, children, grandchildren, staff of both NAC and NEPC and many other colleagues and compatriots who cherished his professionalism, wisdom and personal warmth.

“His passage is a reminder of the beauty of stewardship and the enduring power of a fulfilled life lived purposefully.