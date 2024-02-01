NACCIMA Lauds NIBC’s Role in Economic Emancipation

The National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Dele Kelvin Oye, has commended the pivotal role played by the Nigerian India Business Council (NIBC) under the visionary leadership of Sir Emeka Offor, in boosting Nigeria’s economy. The NACCIMA National President made the recommendation in a statement made available to the media, at the just concluded Nigeria-India Business Summit held in Abuja.

Oye described the summit as a historic gathering of economic visionaries and political leaders, and a momentous occasion that underscored the growing strategic partnership between two of the world’s most dynamic economies: Nigeria and India. He said NIBC showcased re- markable prowess in orchestrating what has been lauded as the most significant business summit in collaboration with the Nigeria India Business Council, India and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in attendance.

The summit, he said, served as a testament to the potential of Nigeria’s private sector as a catalyst for economic diversification and growth, with NACCIMA playing its role as the apex chamber. He added that the presence of the National President of NACCIMA, Oye, alongside prominent business figures such as Hajia Bola Shagaya, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf (Kam Steel) and James Uduji (Comestar) highlighted the collective resolve of Nigeria’s captains of industry to foster ties.

The summit, he noted, was not only a platform for high- level dialogue but also a beacon of the tangible advancements that can be achieved through international cooperation, adding that discussions that took place have set the stage for breakthroughs in trade, investment, and economic development.