NACCIMA Hires RE

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has appointed a business consultant, Arc. Zakirudeen Oladotun, as China’s relations executive.

Oladotun is a multidisciplinary entrepreneur and business leader with more than two decades of experience leading projects and ventures across multiple sectors.

He is currently the chief executive officer of Trends Group of Companies. The appointment was conveyed to Oladotun in a letter by the Director General of NACCIMA, Engr. Olusola Obadimu, saying that the appointment was in recognition of his remarkable contributions to NACCIMA’s successful outing at the 138th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China.

Also, Oladotun is the chairman of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Kwara State chapter.

In his new role as NACCIMA’s China Relations Executive, he is expected to drive stronger private sector relations between Nigeria and China. He will also facilitate high-value business exchanges, trade missions, and investment partnerships.

Also, Oladokun would expand NACCIMA’s engagement with key Chinese Government institutions, trade bodies, and private sector players. This is just as he has been officially designated the coordinator of NACCIMA’s participation at all Canton Fairs and other business events in the Republic of China.

With years of international exposure and cross-border engagements, he has built key business networks across major countries, and especially in China, where he has maintained active relationships with major players in the public and private sectors.

He is a certified business development service provider in Nigeria, accredited by the National Steering Committee of the National Business Development Service Providers (BDSPs).