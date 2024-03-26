NACCIMA Hails CBN For Effective Forex Backlog Clearance

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has commended the clearance of a $7 billion foreign exchange backlog by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reiterating the need to take drastic steps to address the unmet forex requests by some members of private sector operators. In a statement, the National President of NACCIMA, Dele Oye Esq., who hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, for the move, disclosed that several NACCIMA member companies and other private sector operators had challenged the completeness of the forex clearance.

Oye noted that many of NACCIMA members had reported that despite the CBN’s commitment to providing foreign exchange, their funds in naira have been retained for extended periods, some for over a year, expressing regret that this had occurred without adequate communication from their respective banks or the CBN, leaving their business operations in a state of uncertainty. He recalled that in February, NACCIMA, as part of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria, sought the intervention of the Minister of Finance to address these issues, emphasising the need for transparency and expedited resolution. The NACCIMA boss further urged for a more comprehensive and transparent approach to resolving the remaining foreign exchange allocations.

The statement reads: “As the President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), I would like to express our organisation’s appreciation for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement regarding the clearance of a $7 billion foreign exchange backlog. “This is indeed a commendable milestone, and we recognize the efforts of President Tinubu and the current Central Bank Governor in this regard. “However, it is imperative to address the concerns raised by several of our member companies and other private sector operators that challenge the completeness of this clearance.

“Many of our members have reported that despite the CBN’s commitment to provide foreign exchange, their funds in Naira have been retained for extended periods, some for over a year. “This has occurred without adequate communication from their respective banks or the CBN, leaving their business operations in a state of uncertainty.

“In February, NACCIMA as part of the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) sought the intervention of the Honourable Minister of Finance to address these issues, emphasizing the need for transparency and expedited resolution. “Additionally, NACCIMA, along with NASSI and NASME with other associations, raised these concerns with the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment during a courtesy visit that same month. “The gravity of the situation was acknowledged by the National Assembly, which led to a summoning of the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to discuss the matter further.”