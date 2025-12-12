NACCIMA, GIZ Deepen Collaboration To Facilitate Cross-Border Trade, Export

In the bid to strengthen regional integration, facilitate cross-border agricultural trade, and expand opportunities for micro-small and mediumsized enterprises (MSMEs), the National Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has partnered with the German Agency for Interna- tional Cooperation (GIZ).

At the launch of NACCIMA activities under the ECOWAS Agricultural Trade Programme themed: “Strengthening ECOWAs Agricultural Market to Drive Food Security and Regional Prosperity,” NACCIMA President, Engr. Jani Ibrahim, noted that agriculture continued to play a critical role in Nigeria’s economy, adding that in Q4 2024, the sector contributed about 24.64 per cent to GDP.

He said: “With the recent GDP rebasing, the share of agriculture in national output has risen. Early 2025 estimates show agriculture’s share of GDP at around 27.8 per cent.” Ibrahim, however, noted that despite its large role in the economy and its sustenance of livelihoods, Nigeria’s agricultural exports remained modest.

He disclosed that it was against this backdrop that the EAT Project and NACCIMA’s role take on special relevance. He said, for NACCIMA, this initiative aligned perfectly with the association’s mandate to empower the private sector, promote enabling policies, and strengthen export competitiveness.

“Through this Project, we intend to address longstanding bottlenecks that hinder trade through the capacity building of traders and SMEs within the agribusiness value chain, enabling them to meet requirements for regional markets.

“By unlocking the potential of regional agricultural trade, we are not just moving goods; we are unlocking livelihoods, creating value, deepening regional economic integration, and contributing to food security for millions across West Africa.

“The opportunities are enormous, with Nigeria’s burgeoning population and rising urban demand, ECOWAS’s vast markets, and the dynamism of our private sector.

“But we must also recognise the challenges: infrastructure gaps, limited access to finance, weak value-chain linkages, and non-tariff barriers.

This is why a coordinated effort under the EAT Project, with NACCIMA as a central private-sector anchor, is so critical,” he added. The NACCIMA boss applauded GIZ and ECOWAS, its development partners, for entrusting NACCIMA with the responsibility.

He noted that the partnership promises stronger agricultural value chains, better market access, enhanced trade in food and agro-products, and a more vibrant role for the private sector in shaping regional trade in West Africa.