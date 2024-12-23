NACCIMA, FG Partner To Drive Economic Growth

Share

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) are strengthening partnerships to drive efforts aimed at driving the global competitiveness of businesses in the country and enhancing economic growth.

The partnership was announced after a meeting between NACCIMA President, Kelvin Dele Oye Esq., and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and other stakeholders, at NACCIMA’s Office in Lagos.

The high-level meeting, among other things, focused on addressing key business challenges facing the private sector, including the persistent volatility of the Naira, rising interest rates, and foreign exchange issues that have exacerbated some business losses due to the currency depreciation. It also emphasised the importance of harnessing Nigeria’s rich oil and gas resources wisely to promote sustainable growth.

The need for careful examination of the 2024 Tax Reform Bills and their likely negative impacts on the free trade zone incentives was discussed, focusing on their potential impact on businesses and the necessity for NACCIMA’s engagement in the policy formulation process.

According to Oye, strategies for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) were a focal point, with suggestions for improved collaboration between NACCIMA and the Ministry to facilitate matchmaking between Nigerian businesses and global investors, ensuring that pledges made during international summits effectively benefit local enterprises, as well as the necessity of prioritising and collaborating with credible private sector organisations to avoid missteps in bilateral engagements.

NACCIMA further advocated for its representatives to be included in board appointments and decisionmaking processes critical to industrial policy development.

