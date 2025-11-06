NACCIMA Delegation, Others Attend Guangzhou Shoe Festival

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), led by its National President, Engr (Dr) Jani Ibrahim, has joined the Consul General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, representatives of the Nigerian Consulate, and members of NACCIMA delegation to attend the opening ceremony of the Guangzhou International 2025 Shoes Festival, marking the commencement of the NACCIMA Business Forum in Guangzhou, China.

The Nigerian delegation witnessed a colourful showcase of creativity and innovation as exhibitors displayed a wide range of leather products, footwear designs, and fashion accessories.

The event featured captivating cultural performances, product demonstrations, and exhibitions from some of the world’s leading footwear and leather manufacturers. The NACCIMA team toured the Leather World pavilion, where they engaged with Chinese manufacturers, traders, and investors exploring potential collaborations with Nigerian businesses.

The visit further highlighted the importance of technology exchange, capacity development, and investment partnerships in strengthening Nigeria’s leather and footwear industry.

The Guangzhou Shoes Festival opening ceremony coincides with the NACCIMA Business Forum, that kick-started at the Window of Canton, Guangzhou, China on Tuesday; a day engagement aimed at deepening Nigeria-China business relations, promoting bilateral trade, and attracting foreign investment into key sectors of the Nigerian economy.